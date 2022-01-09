Barclays Upgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.