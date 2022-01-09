Barclays Trims Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price to $93.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $90,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,143,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 12.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 26.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Palomar by 79.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Palomar by 31.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Palomar by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

