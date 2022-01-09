Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 51,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 769,614 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 31.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

