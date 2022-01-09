Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 51,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 769,614 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $13.52.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 31.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
