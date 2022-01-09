Bank of America Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $285.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $227.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

