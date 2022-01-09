Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ SGML opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $11.53.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
