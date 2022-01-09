Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Up 0.4%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 17,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 7,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

