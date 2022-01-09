Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.05 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.