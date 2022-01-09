Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 30.6% in December

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

