B. Riley Lowers Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target to $45.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

