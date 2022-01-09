Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

AVNT stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 93.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

