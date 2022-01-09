Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.