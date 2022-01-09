Avestar Capital LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $306,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,759 shares of company stock worth $53,938,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GDRX. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

