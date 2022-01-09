Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

