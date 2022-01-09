Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Amit Mathradas Sells 1,074 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.35 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Avalara by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Avalara by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

