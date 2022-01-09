Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 146,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,651,147 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

