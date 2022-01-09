Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 101.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

