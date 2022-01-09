Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $338.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.