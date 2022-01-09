Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

