Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

