Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 185,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,644. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.