Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

