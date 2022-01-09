Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.35.
In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
