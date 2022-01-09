Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.83 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BNTX opened at $211.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

