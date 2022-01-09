Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

