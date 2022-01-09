Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $14.07 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.21.

