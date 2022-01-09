Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average is $345.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

