Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.49 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 176,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.12. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $137.96 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.