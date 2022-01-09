Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.15.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.70. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,605,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

