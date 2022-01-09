Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Shares of ASAN opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.70. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $30,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,605,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

