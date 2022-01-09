ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ARYE)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:ARYE) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 10th. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.73 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

