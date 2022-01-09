Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Tops $512,048.42

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $512,048.42 and approximately $2,943.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,026.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.17 or 0.07538576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00313125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00899027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00070943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00451629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00261279 BTC.

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,989,710 coins and its circulating supply is 11,945,166 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

