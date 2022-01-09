Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €5.50

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AANNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Aroundtown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

