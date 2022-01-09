Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 956,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. 736,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 82,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

