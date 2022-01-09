ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.37.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

