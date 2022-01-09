Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Insider Sells $45,308.52 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 135.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 180,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,534,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $106,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.