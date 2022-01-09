Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Insider Sells $45,308.52 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.36.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.
