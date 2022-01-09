Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.