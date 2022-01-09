Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Truist from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.85.

Shares of ANTM opened at $434.99 on Wednesday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

