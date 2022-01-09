ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.68

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

