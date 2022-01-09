Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Shares Down 5.3%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 22,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 25,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a current ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 41.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82.

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

