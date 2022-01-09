Analyzing Live Current Media (LIVC) and Its Peers

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS: LIVC) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Live Current Media to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Live Current Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Current Media Competitors 1214 6094 11354 324 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Live Current Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Current Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% Live Current Media Competitors -18.89% -52.86% 2.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A $230,000.00 51.05 Live Current Media Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 6.88

Live Current Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Live Current Media rivals beat Live Current Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

