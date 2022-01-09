Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Target Price at $314.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of WILLF stock remained flat at $$49.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.