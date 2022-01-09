Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $8.86

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRK. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 370,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,945,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

