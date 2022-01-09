Analysts Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target at $6.08

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.
CSPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of CSPR opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.98. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 90,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
