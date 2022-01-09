Analysts Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target at $6.08

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

CSPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.98. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 90,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.