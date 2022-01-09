Analysts Offer Predictions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $160.85 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

