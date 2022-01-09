Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $20.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.82. 443,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.26 and a 200 day moving average of $232.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.52.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

