Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $134.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.34 million and the highest is $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $500.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.10. 1,302,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

