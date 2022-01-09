Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $545.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.10 million. Copa posted sales of $158.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE:CPA traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.54. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

