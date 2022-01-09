Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $46.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 775,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

