Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $46.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 775,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
