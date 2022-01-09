Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,140 shares of company stock worth $3,338,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

