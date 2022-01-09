Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,122. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

