Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $193.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.80 million and the lowest is $188.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

HTA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,721. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

